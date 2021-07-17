Alia Bhatt Has Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Favourite Number Printed On Her Phone Cover, Her Latest Post Is Proof

Alia Bhatt recently took to her social media handle to flaunt her toned physique after a fulfilling workout. However, while one could not help but marvel at her fit body, her phone cover that was visible on the mirror selfie also grabbed much attention. Not only that but the actress' phone cover also had a sweet connection with her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt shared a mirror selfie from what looks like her workout room. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania can be seen sporting a deep blue gym attire that perfectly flaunts her toned and slender frame. She captioned the same stating, "20 done 20 to go" along with a glitter emoji.

However, after looking closely one can see her phone cover that is black in colour. It has the number 8 printed on it and a heart symbol right beside it. It is not a hidden fact that Ranbir Kapoor shared a special fondness for the number 8. His jersey number and the number plate of his car also sum to number 8. Hence, this adorable gesture from his ladylove only proves that their love boat is sailing stronger than ever. Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and the actress' mother Soni Razdan poured in some love on the post. Take a look at the picture.

Alia Bhatt has previously also showcased her love for the number. The Student Of The Year actress had earlier conducted a 'True Or False' session with her fans on her Instagram handle. During the same, one of the fans asked her if she loved the number 8 to which Alia gave a heart gesture, blushed visibly and said, "True."

Earlier in March this year, Alia Bhatt had broken the internet after she had shared a "Major Missing" post for Ranbir Kapoor. The 2 States actress could be seen clutching her beau's hands in the picture. The post was shared at a time when the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was battling COVID-19. Take a look at the post.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in much-awaited films like Brahmastra and RRR. She is also gearing up for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress will also star and co-produce the film Darlings and has the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.