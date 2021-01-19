Alia Bhatt Hospitalised After Suffering From Exertion; Returns To Set For Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to reports, earlier this week, the actress was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.
Alia was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (January 17) for a day, after suffering from exertion and exhaustion. The report in Times of India also revealed that she was suffering from hyperacidity and nausea. She was discharged on the same day and she choose to return to the sets on the very next day.
Reportedly, the film's production resumed at Film City in suburban Mumbai from October last year and is near completion. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film stars Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are gearing up for a Diwali 2021 release for the film.
The film is inspired by one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film follows the story of Gangubai, who was forced into prostitution at an early age but later became one of the most powerful, loved and respected women from Kamathipura in the 1960s.
Coming back to Alia, post-Gangubai Kathiawadi, she will join the cast of SS Rajamouli's RRR to shoot for her role as Sita. In the pan-India film, she will be seen alongside Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris. The actress is also waiting for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
