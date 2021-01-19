Alia Bhatt Hospitalised After Suffering From Exertion; Returns To Set For Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt Was Hospitalised On Sunday

Reportedly, the film's production resumed at Film City in suburban Mumbai from October last year and is near completion. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film stars Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are gearing up for a Diwali 2021 release for the film.

The Film Is Inspired By A Chapter From Mafia Queens of Mumbai

The film is inspired by one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film follows the story of Gangubai, who was forced into prostitution at an early age but later became one of the most powerful, loved and respected women from Kamathipura in the 1960s.

Alia Bhatt Will Also Be Seen In RRR & Brahmastra

Coming back to Alia, post-Gangubai Kathiawadi, she will join the cast of SS Rajamouli's RRR to shoot for her role as Sita. In the pan-India film, she will be seen alongside Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris. The actress is also waiting for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.