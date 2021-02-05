Alia Bhatt Goes All Hearts For Beau Ranbir Kapoor’s Favourite Number

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is one couple who have clearly got their love boat sailing strong, much to the happiness of their fans. Be it Alia proclaiming her love for Ranbir in an awards function or the latter opening up about tying the knot with his ladylove, the two never fail to get the hearts of their 'Ralia' fans fluttering. Recently, Alia also went on to pour out some love for her beau's favourite number which was adorable to witness.

Alia Bhatt recently conducted a fun True and False session on her Instagram wherein she was making some interesting revelations about herself. One of the fans then went on to ask her if she loves the number '8' which is also Ranbir's favourite number. To this, Alia was seen blushing and reacted by saying yes and made a heart gesture. Take a look at the video.

Apart from that, when Alia Bhatt was quipped on the fact that she likes cats more than dogs, she reacted by saying that this is not true. The actor said that she loves cats as she always had cats but she also loves dogs as she has also got some dogs, referring to Ranbir's dogs, Lionel and Nido. Apart from that, the actor revealed how she is not very fond of shopping and how aloo and chocolates are her favourites.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has quite a line of interesting films piled up on her kitty. She will be seen in the film Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor which will be helmed by Ayan Mukherji. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in the much-awaited film, RRR opposite Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The film will be directed by SS Rajamouli. The actor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from that, the buzz is that the actor will soon be pairing up with Ranveer Singh in a film backed by Karan Johar.

