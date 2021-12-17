Alia Bhatt Is Out Of Trouble, BMC To Not Take Action Against Actress In The Case Of COVID-19 Rules Violation

It was earlier reported that Alia Bhatt had landed herself in trouble for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms. The reports suggested that the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) decided to file an FIR against her. As per the reports, the chairman of the BMC health committee, Rajul Patel had been ordered to fire an FIR against Alia, for violating the COVID-19 norms and attending the poster launch of her upcoming project Brahmastra. But now the latest development suggests that no action will be taken against the actress.

According to a news report in NDTV, a senior official of the BMC said on Thursday (December 16) that Alia Bhatt has not flouted any COVID-19 norms while travelling to Delhi for the poster launch of her movie Brahmastra. He added that the Student Of The Year actress had a negative COVID-19 test report and was not under quarantine while travelling to Delhi. He reportedly told the PTI, "No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report."According to the earlier reports, Alia Bhatt was in the category of high-risk people and was supposed to self-quarantine for the next 14 days, as per BCM norms. But the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress violated the norms and attended the Brahmastra poster launch event with her boyfriend and co-star Ranbir Kapoor. BMC health committee chairman Rajul Patel was quoted to reveal, "I have ordered the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Public Health Department to file an FIR against Alia Bhatt for violating home isolation norms. She is a role model for a lot of many people, she should have acted responsibly. Rules are the same for all."

It was also reported that the BMC officials had contacted Alia Bhatt and asked her to quarantine herself in Delhi itself. However, the Dear Zindagi actress returned to Mumbai soon after the launch. Talking about the event, Alia along with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji, launched the motion poster of their ambitious project Brahmastra in a special event held in Delhi, on December 15, Wednesday. The much-awaited release date of the highly anticipated project that is September 9, 2022, was also released along with its motion poster.