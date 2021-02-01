Alia Bhatt Joins Beau Ranbir Kapoor And His Family For A 'Fam-Jam' Sunday; Riddhima Kapoor Shares A Picture

Sundays become special when you spend it with your loved ones, and Alia Bhatt did just that yesterday (January 31, 2021). The actress took some time off from her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family.

Riddhima took to her Instagram page to gives fans a sneak-peek of her 'Fam Jam' Sunday. In the picture shared by her, Alia is seen happily posing with Ranbir, Riddhima, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and Riddhima and Bharat's daughter Samaira.

Riddhima also wrote about missing her mom Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen. Her caption for the picture read, "Fam Jam -Sunday ♥️ missed @neetu54 @sonirazdan @shaheenb ❤️ #sundaylunchathome."

In the snap, while Alia and Ranbir are seen twinning in black. The latter is also seen sporting his 'Barfi' cap.

Post the luncheon, it was 'date-o-clock' for Alia. The actress posted a selfie in which she is seen donning knitwear and hoop earrings. Netizens wondered if they spotted clothes from Ranbir's wardrobe in the backdrop of Alia's photo.

Earlier, Ranbir and Alia ushered New Year together along with their respective families in Ranthambore, the pictures of which went viral on social media. The lovebirds have been in a steady relationship for a while. Last year, in an interview with popular journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had revealed that he and Alia would have tied the knot 'had the pandemic not hit our lives.'

Talking about work diaries, the two stars will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

