Alia Bhatt Lauds Ranveer Singh After Watching 83; 'You Don't Act, You Live The Character'

Ranveer Singh's much anticipated sports drama has finally hit the big screens today (December 24). Ahead of the film's release, the makers hosted a special screening for the film industry which saw the presence of many big names from showbiz and cricketing world.

Alia Bhatt was all praise for the film and her 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-star Ranveer Singh post the screening. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on 83.

Bhatt wrote that she was speechless after watching the Ranveer Singh-starrer and called it an experience which is nothing short of magic.

She posted, "Phew! 83! Kabir Sir, I have so much to say and still, I have no words. It's not a movie that can be boxed into a post along with a few adjectives! It's an experience- a part of history that's nothing short of magic! There were so many moments when I wanted to clap scream cry and dance at the same time! Pride, joy, unity, friendship, inspiration, I mean the list can go on. You walk out a different person after watching this beautiful beautiful film! Thank you for this film!"

Further, she couldn't stop gushing over Ranveer Singh's performance as the former Indian captain Kapil Dev in the movie. In another note on her Instagram stories, she continued, " Tuts! Kaps! What to say. I mean. What are you? Some sort of genius mixture wrapped in with some loaded feeling peppered with magic every few seconds! I've said this to you before - your eyes changed!!!!!! You don't act and - you live the character! Can't do can't do- you're too good pls go to sleep for years so we can all catch up with you brilliance! Actor to actor Thank you for you! To the entire team. Producers, technicians, actors, coaches! Congratulations!!!!!!!! You'll have created and contributed to what will be a milestone in Hindi cinema! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 chronicles India's historic win against West Indies at the 1983 World Cup.