Alia Bhatt Dedicates Her First Instagram Reel To World Yoga Day, Her Pet Cat Makes An Appearance

On the occasion of World Yoga Day today (June 21), many Bollywood celebs have been celebrating the day by sharing their love for the exercise form. It seems that now actress Alia Bhatt has also joined the bandwagon. Not only this, but she has marked the day in an extra special manner as she has made her first Instagram reel dedicated to the occasion.

Talking about the same, Alia can be seen pulling off challenging yoga postures in the video. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress can be seen sporting a pink tank top that she has paired up with black pants. The song 'Butter' by the K-pop band BTS can be seen playing in the background.

Not only this, but her pet cat also makes an adorable appearance in the same. The cat can be seen getting surprised as Alia Bhatt breaks into her yoga routine. The Student Of The Year actress made the video even more fun by giving dialogues to her pet cat. It can be seen saying "What's Happening" when Alia starts doing yoga. At the end of the video when the Dear Zindagi actress' yoga routine gets even more intense, her cat leaves the spot by saying, "Okay Meowt." Take a look at the first reel of the actress.

Alia Bhatt's beau Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni poured in some love to the post. Khaali Peeli actor Ishaan Khatter also gave a hilarious comment on the video. He stated, "Hahaha I wasn't ready for meowt."

Interestingly Neetu Kapoor had also shared a lovely post on the occasion of World Yoga Day. The post has her practising yoga with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara. She captioned the same stating, "If there is one thing, we have learnt in this pandemic, is the importance of physical and mental well being. And working towards health goals have never been so relevant. Hence, it is no surprise, the theme of this year's, International Yoga Day 2021, is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. To celebrate Yoga's holistic approach and to promote physical and mental health, but within constraints of social distancing, we practised yoga, as a family - Three generations together today."