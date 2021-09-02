Alia Bhatt Mourns Sidharth Shukla’s Death; Pens Heartfelt Note For Her Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Co-Star

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left the entire entertainment industry in deep sorrow. Many celebrities, as well as fans, have been mourning the Bigg Boss 13 winner's death on social media. Apart from working in TV shows, Sidharth had also featured in Karan Johar's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

The actor had played a parallel lead in the Shashank Khaitan directorial venture. After learning about Sidharth Shukla's demise, Varun Dhawan mourned his co-star's demise on Instagram by posting a couple of pictures with him. And now, Alia Bhatt also mourned Sidharth Shukla's death on Instagram.

The Raazi actress recently took to Instagram and shared a monochrome still from her film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania featuring Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan on Instagram stories. Alia Bhatt wrote a heartfelt note for Sidharth and sent condolences to his family and fans.

She wrote, "Sid. One of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I've worked with... always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who loved him so so deeply! Rest in peace!"

Coming back to Sidharth Shukla, the actor passed away today (September 2, 2021) due to a massive heart attack at his home in Mumbai. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. According to the latest reports, Sidharth's post mortem is currently going on at Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, and cops are waiting for the final report of the same.

Talking about his career, Sidharth Shukla shot to fame with his appearance in Balika Vadhu. He was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and won it by defeating Asim Riaz. The actor had also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, hosted by Arjun Kapoor.