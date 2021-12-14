Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor To Tie The Knot In Mumbai At Taj Land Ends: Report

After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, reports have emerged about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Since the two made their relationship official back in 2019 fans have been speculating about their wedding plans. Notably, a BollywoodLife report had claimed that the two will be tying the knot in December 2022 or January 2023.

Now, new reports have confirmed more than a rumoured date for the wedding. According to a source sloe to the actress, the couple had decided to opt-out of a destination wedding and will get hitched in Mumbai. "Alia and Ranbir might not to a destination wedding but will get hitched in Mumbai itself. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones, they don't t want to do a lavish wedding. It will be closed knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, both are very private individuals," the source added.

The report has claimed that the couple has decided to keep the ceremony in Mumbai as Ranbir's uncles and Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt won't be able to travel far. "due to their convenience and happiness, they too are ready to get hitched in Mumbai. It is said that they have almost finalised Taj Land Ends as their wedding venue," the portal quoted the source saying.

Alia Bhatt Celebrates 20 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham By Recreating Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Pooh' Scene

Earlier in an interview, Ranbir revealed that he and Alia would have been married if not for the pandemic. He told Rajeev Masand, "It would've been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life."

Talking about Alia he added, "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is - from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn't take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day."

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra's Motion Poster And Character Reveal To Happen On December 15

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir are gearing up for the release of their first on-screen collaboration, Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.