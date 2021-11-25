Alia Bhatt Recognises A Fan At AP Dhillon's Concert In Gurugram, Shouts 'I Remember Your Face'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently attended the "Brown Munde" singer AP Dhillon's concert in Gurugram, along with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. The two are currently busy filming in Delhi, however, took the time out of their schedule to attend the concert.

Clips from the event recently made it on social media, one of their also shows the actress recognising a fan from 2014. The video had left many fans impressed as the Bollywood star yells back at her fan, "I remember your face."

The video clicked by one of the fans can be seen talking to Alia over a barricade. When the fan says 'Hi' and 'Love You', Alia reacts with the same enthusiasm, 'Hello' and "I love you too.' When the fan continues to interact and say, 'I have met you before in 2014,' Alia stuns her by saying that 'Yes, I remember your face.' Take a look at the video,

Other videos from the event also went viral in which Ranveer and Alia can be seen enjoying the concert and dancing to the tunes. Alia and Ranveer, both can be see in warm clothes suitable for the season. Alia wore a black leather jacket and Ranveer wore a funky denim jacket to the concert.

Take a look at more videos,

Talking about the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the project is backed by Dharma Productions. It will also mark Karan Johar's directorial return. This film crew also includes Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim as one of the ADs.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also features veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is expected to be a trademark Karan Johar romantic drama with all three veteran actors play a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly it will be a mature love story following a love triangle between the three veteran actors.