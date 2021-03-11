Alia Bhatt Resumes Work After Testing Negative For COVID-19; Says 'I Am Taking Care & Staying Safe'

After Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for COVID-19, fans were concerned about Alia Bhatt's health. Today, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram story to put all speculations to rest.

Alia confirmed that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and has returned back to work today after self-quarantining and consulting her doctor. The actress wrote, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID 19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctor, I am back to work today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care & staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all."

See her post.

A few days ago, Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor had confirmed that her son has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress had thanked all fans and well-wishers for their concern and good wishes. She had further revealed that Ranbir is self quarantining at home and is on medication. Later on the same day, reports surfaced in the media that the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been halted after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also contracted the virus.

Speaking about Alia Bhatt, the actress is gearing for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she essays the role of a brothel madam. The film is slated to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. Besides this film, the actress will also be seen sharing screen space with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Alia will also be seen in a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Confirms Starring In Darlings; To Co-Produce The Film With Shah Rukh Khan; See Announcement Video

ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Maharashtra Congress MLA Seeks A Change In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film Title