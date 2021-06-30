Alia Bhatt's Bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Shares An Unseen Picture Of Their Maldives Holiday

Alia Bhatt's best friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently treated their fans to a delightful unseen picture of theirs from their Maldives vacation earlier this year. For the unversed, the two had headed off to the destination with their sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan. Akansha did the same during a recent chat session with her fans.

The actress was asked about her best moment of 2021 to date. To this, she was quick to share the unseen picture with Alia on her Instagram story. The picture has the two lovely ladies having a gala time in the water against the backdrop of the lovely sky. While Alia Bhatt can be seen in a hot pink bikini, Akansha can be seen in a blue swimsuit. Take a look at the picture that was shared by one of the fan clubs of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress.

Apart from this, Akansha was also asked many other interesting questions. She had made her debut in the 2020 film Guilty that also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role. A fan thus asked her about her bond with the Kabir Singh actress. To this, she replied, "We're the cutest."

Another fan asked a quirky question which had the actress choose between Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty when it comes to her best friend. To this, she had a hilarious answer. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor answered stating, "Both Are Pests." She also named her favourite Kapoor to be Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Arjun Kapoor.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's friendship go a long way back right from since they were kids. The two share a close bond and often share some endearing pictures with each other on their social media handles. Alia never fails to celebrate Akansha's projects on her social media account.

On the work front, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was seen in the Netflix anthology series Ray. She was seen in the movie Spotlight in the series that also starred Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. It was helmed by Vasan Bala. The rest of the movies consist of Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles.