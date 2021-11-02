Alia Bhatt 's Doppelganger's Is This Assam Based Influencer, Her Latest Video Goes Viral

In recent times, it is not uncommon to spot a lookalike of your favourite celebrity, especially on social media. Now the latest actress to get her very own doppelganger is none other than Alia Bhatt. An Assam-based social media influencer namely Celestl Balragey has been grabbing several eyeballs after her latest video for her resemblance to the Raazi actress.

Talking about the same, Celestl Balragey took to her social media handle wherein she can be seen sporting a smile while walking on the streets. Netizens could not help but spot the uncanny resemblance of her smile to that of Alia Bhatt. Instagram users started flooding the comments section of the post, calling her the lookalike or twin of Alia. Take a look at the post.

Talking about the Assam-based influencer, she enjoys a huge social media fan-following having a follower count of about 41.1K. Celestl has been sharing several beautiful pictures of herself in lovely Indian and western avatars. We wonder what Alia Bhatt will react to her pretty doppelganger.

Mommy Soni Razdan Reacts To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Rumours

Meanwhile, talking about Alia Bhatt, while the actress has a list of exciting projects on her pipeline, her professional life has also been making quite a lot of noise for the right reasons. Alia who has been in a steady relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor was rumoured to be tying the knot with him in December this year. However, her mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan went on to deny the rumours that may come as sad news for the couple.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot In December?

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan spoke to BollywoodLife about the same and said, "Even I don't know when it'll (the wedding) happen. Even I'm waiting for some information. Well, there's a lot of time left. It'll happen sometime in the future, and that's a long way off. Now, when it'll happen, I don't know. Maybe, you'll have to call Alia's agent for that (a reference to her upcoming Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know." Earlier even Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Randhir Kapoor had told Pinkvilla, "I don't know, and I haven't heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don't have any news on this."