Alia Bhatt Hints Her Latest Picture Is Clicked By Beau Ranbir Kapoor, Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is one couple who have got their love boat sailing strong and speculations of wedding bells have also been doing the rounds. Recently Alia broke the internet by sharing a beautiful picture of herself on her social media handle but also hinted that the picture has been clicked by none other than her beau Ranbir. The actress gave a mushy caption to the picture that immediately got tongues wagging.

Talking about the same, the picture has Alia Bhatt standing at the backdrop of a delightful sunset. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress can be seen staring at the picturesque view of the sunset with her back turned towards the camera. By the looks of it, she can be seen donning a loose sweatshirt and baggy pants.

However, it was her caption that also grabbed some eyeballs. Alia Bhatt captioned the post stating, "All I need is sunsets & you ...... taking my pictures" along with a gushing, red heart and an infinity emoji. This majorly hinted that the picture has been captured by Ranbir Kapoor himself. Take a look at the post.

Not only this, Alia Bhatt's fans immediately started flooding her comments section writing, "RK" on the same. However, it was Alia's 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor whose comment took the cake. The actor commented on the post stating, "Iss expensive photographer Ko Zyada Use Karna Chahiye." His comment left Alia herself as well as her fans in splits.

Alia Bhatt's best friend and Ray actress Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor also left a quirky comment on the post. She wrote, "Ok we got it but can you post a hot pic now ." This is not the first time that Ranbir Kapoor had turned photographer for his ladylove. Earlier, he had clicked many pictures of Alia that the latter had shared on her social media account giving him credit as the photographer by stating, "RK."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be sharing the screen space in the film Brahmastra. This will mark the couple's first on-screen collaboration. The movie has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.