Alia Bhatt's Latest Picture Treats Fans With A Surprise Unseen Frame Of The Actress With Beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is currently caught up with her professional commitments in full swing. She recently started shooting for the much-awaited Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Not only this, but the actress' stylist Lakshmi Lehr also shared a gorgeous picture of Alia on her social media handle showcasing her look for the day. While the actress inevitably looks lovely in the picture, it was a photo frame in her background that caught the attention of the fans. The frame had an unseen picture of Alia with none other than her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about the same, the picture shared by Lakshmi Lehr had Alia Bhatt sporting a printed co-ord set. She had paired up the look with her dewy makeup and wavy locks. Lakshmi had captioned the picture stating "Beauty."

However, one can see two photo frames hung up in the background of the picture. In the first frame, fans were treated with a surprise unseen picture of Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The black and white picture has Ranbir planting a kiss on Alia's forehead. By the looks of it, it has been presumably taken from one of the couple's vacations. Needless to say, the picture will be nothing less than a treat for the fans of the couple. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt sent her fans into a frenzy as she shared a video wherein she has kickstarted the shooting of the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress could be seen looking beautiful as she sports some elegant sarees. Her infectious chemistry with Ranveer Singh is also unmissable in the video. It has Karan announcing the commencement of the shooting of the film. Designer Manish Malhotra who has presumably designed the costume for the film can also be seen in the video. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress captioned the post stating, "Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK." Take a look at the same.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia also concluded the shoot of her maiden production venture Darlings. The actress will also be seen in the film RRR.