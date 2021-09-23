Alia Bhatt's On Screen Dad Bijay Anand Reacts To 'Kanya Maan' Ad Controversy; 'Actors Are The Softest Targets'

Alia Bhatt's latest commercial for a bridal clothing brand has sparked a controversy on social media. In the ad, the actress is seen questioning the tradition of 'kanyadaan' during weddings. This has not gone down well with a certain section of people as they alleged that the actress and the ad have looked down upon this Hindu ritual.

One of them was actress Kangana Ranaut who expressed her displeasure on social media in a long post in which she slammed Alia and called her a 'dimwit chick' who doesn't understand complex science.

Amid all the flak, Bijay Anand who essayed the role of Alia's father in this commercial has now extended his support to the Brahmastra actress while speaking with ETimes.

He told the tabloid that actors shouldn't be blamed for the script as they trust the direction, writing and production departments to do the right thing and not get them in controversy.

"As actors, we trust the direction, writing, and production departments to do the right thing and not get us into controversy. I am not an expert on the subject, so, they have to keep in mind the appropriateness and correctness of the subject. Also, everyone has their own interpretation of things. There are hundreds of scholars who have their own take on every topic. If we are so smart, then we should have been scientists," ETimes quoted Anand as saying.

He defended Alia and said, "For somebody to give it a colour, it is very easy. If we are going to start communalising everything, we are only spreading hatred". Extending support to Alia, he added, "I'm only seeing that Alia is a Muslim girl, when she is saying 'Kanya Maan', for me, she is emphasising the need to respect women in a country where women are getting raped every seven minutes! Why don't you look at the fact that she is saying 'kanya ka maan karo (respect women)'. Again, it is your choice; I'm not blaming anyone for it, but we need to remember that hatred will only give rise to more hatred. In the larger picture, when you make a big deal about small things, it just escalates into something else."

The Shershaah actor said that he feels actors are the softest targets especially girls when it comes to trolling.

"She is a young girl and is saying something that the director has told her to, but you are just going to go ahead and troll her. I feel that we actors are the softest targets, especially girls. At the end of the day, hatred spreads hatred, and love spreads love," Anand concluded.

Workwise, Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her other upcoming projects include RRR, Brahmastra, Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa.