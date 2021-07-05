Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions Shares Glimpse Of The Reading Session For Darlings

Alia Bhatt had sent her fans into a frenzy when she announced that she has started shooting for her upcoming film Darlings. The movie will also mark her first stint as a producer. Now the actress' production house named Eternal Sunshine Productions has shared a glimpse of the script reading session for the movie Darlings.

The picture has Alia Bhatt along with her co-stars Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew sitting around the table and reading their respective scripts. The post also shares individual pictures of the actors. Alia can be seen looking pretty in a yellow and white oversized hoodie t-shirt that she has paired up with hoop earrings.

Alia Bhatt Pens A Heartwarming Note As She Starts Shooting For Darlings

Shefali Shah can be seen sporting white attire while Vijay Verma can be seen donning a printed tee. Roshan Matthew has opted for a light grey coloured tee. The social media account of Eternal Sunshine Productions captioned the same stating, "Chapter 1: Introduction Yeh Comedy Thodi Dark Hai." Take a look at the post.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had penned a heartwarming note as she began shooting for the movie. She had shared some black and white pictures of herself from inside her makeup room. The Student Of The Year actress captioned the same stating, "Day one of DARLINGS! My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don't know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late. I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I'll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew."

Alia Bhatt And Vijay Verma All Geared Up To Prep For Darlings, Latter Shares A Pic Of The Same

Many of her industry friends like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez and others wished her for the same. The film Darlings will be helmed by Jasmeet Reen. It will also be bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.