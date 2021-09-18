Alia Bhatt's Song In S S Rajamouli's RRR To Cost A Huge Sum Of Rs 6 Crore: Report

Alia Bhatt's debut South film, RRR is inching towards completion. The film directed by S S Rajamouli is led by actors like Ram Charan Teja, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn among others. With only a few songs left to shoot the makers are reportedly hoping to wrap up the remaining schedule quickly.

RRR Is Not Releasing On October 13, Team Shares A Shocking Post!

According to Free Press Journal, the filmmakers are eager to finalise a release date for the film in later 2021, or early 2022. One of the songs yet to be shot for the film features Alia Bhatt in the leading lady. While earlier reports speculated a huge sum of amount being used to produce the large scale songs, now source has revealed to the daily that the estimated cost of Alia's song is around Rs 6 crore.

However, Alia will not be the only star grooving to the music, she will be seen alongside leading actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The two South superstars have been rehearsing for weeks for the song. A source said, "Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR know their fans expect them to out-dance the rival. They are working on keeping both the fan clubs happy."

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhat To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

While Ram Charan and Jr NTR are considered fierce rivals on screen, the two will be seen as friends fighting for the same cause. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the antagonist. The film also stars model and English actress Olivia Morris as Jennifer and Alia Bhatt as Sita.