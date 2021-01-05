Alia Bhatt's Sweet Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone: You'll Always Be An Inspiration Of Beauty And Strength

Alia Bhatt Wishes Deepika Padukone With A Sweet Birthday Note

Sharing a stunning monochrome picture of Deepika Padukone, Alia wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here's to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!"

Alia-Deepika's Ranthambore Adventures

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed New Year 2021 at Ranthambore National Park. Coincidentally, Alia Bhatt and her beau Ranbir Kapoor were also vacationing there with their respective families. Later, a picture surfaced on social media in which both the couples were seen posing together after enjoying a jungle safari.

Alia Bhatt Is Quite Fond Of Deepika Padukone

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Gully Boy actress was all praise for Deepika. Alia had told the entertainment portal that Deepika is someone God created "with a lot of love and spent a lot of time on it." She had said that she has been spending a lot of time with Deepika recently, and that "not only in her looks, but both her soul and personality are beautiful."