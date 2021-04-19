Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi Heading For An OTT Release?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in leading role, has caught the audience's attention ever since its announcement. Earlier, on the director's birthday this year, the makers dropped the official teaser of the film with Alia garnering praises from all corners for her never-seen before avatar.

It was also revealed that this Alia Bhatt-starrer will be releasing in theatres on July 30, 2021. However now, with lockdown being imposed in many parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases and the uncertainty looming over when things would return back to normalcy, there's a strong buzz that Gangubai Kathiawadi might find it tough to make it to theatrical screens on its scheduled release date.

As per a report in a leading entertainment portal, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi might head for an OTT release. Speculations are rife that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been offered a hefty amount to release his film on a digital platform.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source close to the development as saying, "It's the way the COVID-19 situation is going. Very soon there may not be any other option left for Bhansali. He is now seriously thinking of going digital with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 30th July theatrical release now seeming next to impossible."

Earlier, the shooting of the film had come to a standstill after Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt were diagnosed with COVID-19. However, both of them soon recovered from the virus.

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's popular book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. Besides getting to watch Alia as a fiesty brothel owner who embraced the ways of her destiny and swung it in her favour, fans are equally excited for Bhansali's collaboration with Ajay Devgn after their 1999 film Hum Dil Chuke Sanam. The latter will be seen making a special appearance and is rumoured to be essaying the role of Karim Lala in the film.

