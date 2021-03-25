Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Summoned By Mumbai Court In Gangubai Kathiawadi Defamation Case

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi has stirred a controversy even before the film's release. The director and the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt have been issued summons by an additional chief metropolitan magistration in Mumbai in connection with a defamation case filed by Babu Ravji Shah.

Shah who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi has claimed that the film has shown his family in a wrong way and it is also factually incorrect in his petition. Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been asked to appear before the court on May 21.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. According to a report in India Today, Shah has claimed that the chapter on Gangubai Kathiawadi in Zaidi's book was defamatory, tarnished her reputation and infringed upon the right to privacy and self-respect of his deceased mother.

Previously, Babu Ravji Shah had filed a civic suit to sought a restraining order against the film and its promos and trailers. However, the Mumbai civic court had dismissed his suit.

After this, Shah filed a plea for criminal action to be initiated against the writers and filmmaker for defaming the family.

As per a report in India Today, the court noted that allegations levelled by Shah disclose the effects of the film's promo on him and his extended family. Further, after going through the complaint, it said that the prima facie the complainant has made sufficient grounds to proceed further against all the accused of offences punishable under section 500, 501 and 502 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are yet to react to this summon.

The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was unveiled on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday this year. The film is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on July 30, 2021.

