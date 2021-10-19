Alia Bhatt Sends Virtual Love To Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan As Student Of The Year Turns 9

It's been nine years since Karan Johar's protégés Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year. To celebrate her nine years in the film industry, Alia made a video call to her co-stars Sidharth and Varun and made sure to capture her virtual reunion on the camera.

She captioned the picture as, "There's something about today.. something really special 😬 9 years later we managed to connect and give each other some happy grateful virtual wala love ❤️❤️☀️☀️⭐️⭐️"

In the picture, one can also see Karan Johar standing next to Alia, and it seems the duo was clicked on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Those who are unaware, the film is being helmed by Karan and it also casts Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Coming back to Alia's post, her actress-mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Wow that's so amazing ❤️❤️❤️."

Apart from her mom, many of her fans reacted happily to her post and sent love to her.

A netizen wrote, "This pic has my WHOLE HEART 😭♥️"

Another netizen wrote, "Different set but love is forever. ❤️"

"Hello favourites in 1 frame 😢❤️," commented another netizen on the post.

Made on a budget of Rs 59 crore, the film minted Rs 109 crore at the box office. Apart from Alia, Varun and Sidharth, the film also featured late Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, etc., in key roles.

With respect to work, Alia has many films lined up for release in theatres. She has SS Rajamouli's RRR, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings and Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty.