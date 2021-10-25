Alia Bhatt Shares A Beautiful Birthday Wish For Her Mother Soni Razdan, Calls Her 'My Inspiration'

Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to share a beautiful birthday wish for her mother Soni Razdan who turns a year older today (October 25). Alia shared a lovely throwback picture of her mother. The actress had a heartfelt message along with the same.

Talking about the same, the black and white picture shared by Alia Bhatt of Soni Razdan has her looking backwards while flaunting her gorgeous long hair and expressive eyes. The Page 3 actress' picture looks like a still from one of her throwback movies. The Student Of The Year actress also had a heartwarming message for her mother.

Alia Bhatt captioned the picture stating, "Happy Birthday Ma. My inspiration and strength for life I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer. Love you little mama birdie" along with some delightful emojis. Take a look at the post.

Soni Razdan had got married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in the year 1986. They had two daughters namely Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. Razdan is currently enjoying the second innings of her career by doing meaningful roles in some movies and web series as well as dabbling as a writer.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Soni Razdan had opened up about having difficulty in finding work after Alia Bhatt was born. The No Fathers In Kashmir actress had said, "I don't know which child I'd had. I think it was after Alia was born if I'm not mistaken. I wanted to start working again. I went to a producer friend and I said 'this is what I want to do and don't tell my husband that I want to start working."

Soni Razdan went on to say, "So he was very sweet and he got me this elderly lady who was very respectable. She started to put my name out. She used to visit all these offices, that's how it was done. Your manager went from office to office and said Soni Razdan 'Kaam Karna Chahti Hain'. The response was, 'Kyu?' She'd tell them, 'Because she is a good actress'. 'Lekin woh abhi shaadi shuda haina?' That was the answer she used to get. That was what I was up against. If I am sitting here today, I think that is a big achievement."