Alia Bhatt Shares An Encouraging Post While Recovering From COVID-19

Alia Bhatt is currently recovering from COVID-19. The actor had taken to her social media handle to inform her fans and industry friends about the same. The actor also went on to share a motivational post recently which only shows that she is super optimistic about her recovery.

Talking about the same, Alia shared a quote by musician Morgan Harper Nichols on her Instagram story. The quote read as, "Going through things you never thought you'd go through will only take you places you never thought you'd get to." It seems that the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor is giving herself the right dose of positivity during this phase. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Not only this, but Alia also shared her quarantine binge list with her fans recently. She asked them to check out the Instagram page of her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions to find out the movies that she wishes to watch during her quarantine period. The impressive list included Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man 1 and 2, Riz Ahmed starrer Sound Of Metal, Sanya Malhotra's recently released Pagglait and the 2009 animated film Up.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actress Confirms Through Social Media

Earlier Alia had also shared an adorable picture of herself lying in her bed along with a soft toy. She captioned the picture stating, 'One day at a time.' Her beau Ranbir Kapoor's mother and sister Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sent some love for the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor under the post.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Is Taking 'One Day At A Time' While Recovering From COVID-19, See Post

In her statement confirming her COVID-19 positive test, Alia had mentioned, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe & take care."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.