Alia Bhatt Shares Mental Health Helpline Numbers Amidst COVID-19 Second Wave, Says 'These Are Tough Times'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been actively sharing information and contact details of COVID-19 resources all over the country on her social media handle. The actor has partnered with journalist Faye D'souza for the same. Now Alia has also shared some mental health helpline numbers amidst the pandemic situation.

Talking about the same, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor shared all the basic details of these mental health centres. She captioned the post stating that these are tough times and no matter how strong, we could all use some help. The actor further added by mentioning, "Here are numbers of frontline mental health NGOs that are providing therapy, counselling and more. Please save the relevant ones and share this with people in need." Alia concluded the post by confirming that the numbers were verified on May 6, 2021. Take a look at her post.

Apart from Alia, actor Deepika Padukone had earlier also shared some mental health helpline numbers on her social media handle. Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have also been sharing the need for COVID-19 resources across the country. Actor Sonu Sood has been one of the frontrunners in the industry who has devoted this phase to work tirelessly for those battling the COVID-19 second wave.

While celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have initiated the provision of oxygen concentrators in hospitals across the country. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been raising awareness to help the children who have lost their parents to the virus. While Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have initiated a foundation to raise funds for providing medical equipment to India. Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have also started a campaign to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in the country.

Earlier Alia Bhatt along with the cast members of her upcoming movie RRR namely Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli also shared a video to spread awareness amongst people in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave. They urged people to stay at home, wear their masks and sanitize regularly. Alia had last month tested positive for the virus and had recovered soon after, testing negative for the same on April 14, 2021.