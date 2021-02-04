Alia Bhatt Is A Visual Delight In Her Latest Monochrome Photoshoot; See Pics

Alia Bhatt recently sent her fans into a frenzy as she shared some beautiful pictures from her latest photoshoot. The black and white pictures have Alia in an intense and brooding demeanour. She also had a befitting caption for the same.

Alia Bhatt captioned the pictures with a quote of the writer, Virginia Wolfe. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I want to write a novel about silence" he said; "the things people don't say" -- Virginia Wolf." Not only this but Alia's photographer, Avi Gowariker also shared some more pictures of her on his social media. Interestingly, the actor also made one of the pictures as her Instagram display picture. Have a look at the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the film Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji will helm the film and Alia Bhatt will be paired up with beau Ranbir Kapoor in the same. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

