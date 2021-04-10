Alia Bhatt’s Latest Post On ‘Dreamers’ Is The Ultimate Weekend Mood

Alia Bhatt is currently recovering from COVID-19. However, that has not stopped the actor from sharing some pretty pictures of herself while at her home quarantine. Recently Alia shared some selfies of herself lazying around in her bed and had an apt caption for the same.

The pictures have the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor don a white coloured attire as she can be seen posing for the camera while lying in her bed. Alia looks like an adorable sleepy head in the picture and gave a caption for the same which seemed to depict her mood. The Dear Zindagi actor captioned the same stating, "Dreamers never wake up" along with a cloud emoji. Take a look at the same.

While many of her fans could not stop praising the endearing post, actor Jacqueline Fernandez also had a lovely reaction to the same. She commented on the post stating, "Wow" along with a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Alia has been quite active on her social media handle while recovering from COVID-19.

Earlier, the Udta Punjab actor had also shared a motivational quote by musician Morgan Harper Nichols. The quote said, "Going through things you never thought you'd go through will only take you places you never thought you'd get to." Alia also shared a sneak peek to her fans on the movies that she will be binging on during her quarantine. These included films namely Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man 1 and 2, Riz Ahmed starrer Sound Of Metal, Sanya Malhotra's recently released Pagglait and the 2009 animated film Up.

Alia had also shared a beautiful picture of herself snuggling to a soft toy while lying on her bed. She had captioned the same stating, "One day at a time." Her beau Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also sent her some love under the post. If rumours are to be believed the particular soft toy in the picture has been gifted to Alia by none other than Ranbir himself. Take a look at the same.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the much-awaited movie Gangubai Kathiawadi that will be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie will also be released in the Telugu language. Alia will also be seen in the much-awaited film RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR.