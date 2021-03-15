Alia Bhatt Shines As A Happy Bridesmaid At Her Friend's Wedding; Dances Her Heart Out On 'Genda Phool' [Video]

Wedding season is here and despite her hectic schedule, actress Alia Bhatt made sure to attend her close friend Rhea Chatterjee's wedding in Jaipur. Alia shared a few inside pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram page, and boy, we can't stop staring at her. Dolled up in bright colourful lehengaa, Alia looked supremely gorgeous, and we are sure that just like us, you too will be bewitched with her flawless beauty!

Apart from the several pictures from Rhea Chatterjee's wedding that are going viral on the social media, we also came across a video of the Student Of The Year actress, wherein she is seen dancing her heart out on 'Genda Phool' with her bunch of friends on stage. Have a look at the video below..

Don't miss these stunning pictures of Alia enjoying her friend's wedding to the fullest.

Bridesmaid Goals Seen here is Alia Bhatt posing happily with the bride and her friends at the wedding that took place at The Oberoi Rajvilas in Jaipur. How gorgeous these lovely ladies are looking in the picture! Candid Pictures Are The Best If this beautiful picture of Alia Bhatt with her friends doesn't make you miss you your girl gang, we don't know what will! Gorgeous & How! With a million dollar smile and beautiful doe-eyes, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is a sight for sore eyes in this gorgeous picture. Alia With Her Bestie Alia shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves ♥️" In the picture, Alia and her bestie Akansha Ranjan are seen slaying it together while striking a pose for the camera.

