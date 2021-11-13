Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Phone Wallpaper To Be A Picture Of Her With Beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt had recently treated her fans with a new video on her Youtube channel wherein they got a glimpse into her schedule. The video had her travelling to the shoot of her first advertisement with her best friend and actress Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. Alia went on to answer many fan questions in the process wherein one of them asked her to show her phone wallpaper. The actress revealed it to be a picture of her and her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about the same, the fan asked both Alia Bhatt and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor to show their phone wallpapers. While Akanksha revealed it to be a picture of a quote, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress showed a picture of her and Ranbir Kapoor as her phone display picture. The couple can be seen posing for a selfie in the picture and Ranbir can be seen sporting a bearded look. Alia also inserted a cute pink heart filter and the background score of her song 'Ishq Wala Love' from Student Of The Year during this moment. Needless to say, this only proves how the couple is madly in love. Take a look at the video on her Youtube channel.

Not only this but Alia Bhatt was also asked about her wedding by a fan. On asked when she will be getting married, the Kapoor And Sons actress did not answer anything and just shrugged. Apart from this, the actress answered many questions asked by her fans.

When one asked Alia Bhatt what motivates her to work harder and be a better person, she said, "Two things. My own dreams for myself inspire me every day to work harder and harder. That's one part of it, the work part of it. And people in my life - my team, my friends, my family, my loved ones - inspire me every day to be a better person just with their compassion, kindness and love."

Apart from this, the actress also answered some other fun questions from her fans. The Raazi actress said that the last thing she googled was Shimla Mirch (Capsicum). She also revealed that while she was down with COVID-19, she rewatched the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother.