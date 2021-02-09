Alia Bhatt To Have Her Beau Ranbir Kapoor Share His Wardrobe For This Generous Cause

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of those B-town couples who have their love boat sailing strong. Right from their endearing public appearances together to them lauding each other's achievements, they often send the hearts of their 'Ralia' fans fluttering. Now, Ranbir's latest gesture for his ladylove Alia's organization is also bound to melt the hearts of their fans.

Alia Bhatt recently took to her social media handle to announce that Ranbir Kapoor will be giving out some of his clothes from his wardrobe for Alia's organization namely 'Coexist.' For the unversed, the organization works towards animal preservation and ecological well-being. The actor also went on to reveal that the money collected by the sale from Ranbir's wardrobe will be used to provide holistic nutrition to children battling cancer.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a black and white picture of Ranbir Kapoor. She captioned the same stating, "Tadaa, Ranbir is sharing his wardrobe with you. All proceeds will go to providing holistic nutrition for children fighting cancer." The Dear Zindagi actor also revealed that the sale for the same will be going live on Tuesday. Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, in a 'True or False' chat session which Alia Bhatt conducted on her social media account recently, she went on to reveal that she loves the number 8 which is also her beau Ranbir Kapoor's favourite number. When the actor was quipped on whether it is true that she loves the number 8, she replied yes, with a heart gesture. The actor also showcased her love for Ranbir's pet dogs. When a fan asked her if she loves cats more than dogs, she went on to reply that this is not true as she also has dogs, referring to Ranbir's pet dogs.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen space in the film Brahmastra. The movie will be helmed by Ayan Mukherji. The much-awaited film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in films like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi while Ranbir will be seen in the film, Shamshera opposite Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

