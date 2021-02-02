Alia Bhatt Preps Hard With Dancing Lessons For Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt will soon be completing the shoot of her ambitious film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor is prepping hard for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film and is leaving no stone unturned to ace her character. The latest buzz is that Alia is training extensively for two dance tracks in the film, even during her shooting break.

Alia Bhatt has been utilizing the fortnight break which she has received by the makers of the film to train for the two dance numbers. One of the dance numbers is expected to be a typical SLB movie dance track with a lavish setting and whooping number of background dancers. According to a news report in Mid-Day, a source close to the film revealed to a leading publication, 'Alia has been given a fortnight's break; she is utilising the time to rehearse for the two tracks. One of them is a typical Bhansali number, envisioned on a lavish scale, complete with 200 background dancers.' The source further stated that the set of the dance track will be made to look like Kamathipura.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will also be seen in the film, Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will be helmed by Ayan Mukherji. She will also be seen in the much-awaited movie, RRR opposite NTR Jr and Ram Charan.

