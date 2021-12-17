Alia Bhatt Violates COVID-19 Norms; BMC To File An FIR Against The Actress?

Alia Bhatt, the talented actress is reportedly in trouble after BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) decided to file an FIR against her. As per the reports, the chairman of the BMC health committee, Rajul Patel has been ordered to fire an FIR against Alia, for violating the COVID-19 norms and attending the poster launch of her upcoming project Brahmastra.

According to the sources, Alia Bhatt was in the category of high-risk people and was supposed to self-quarantine for the next 14 days, as per BCM norms. But the actress violated the norms and attended the Brahmastra poster launch event with her boyfriend and co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

BMC health committee chairman Rajul Patel was quoted saying "I have ordered the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Public Health Department to file an FIR against Alia Bhatt for violating home isolation norms. She is a role model for a lot of many people, she should have acted responsibly. Rules are the same for all." Reportedly, the BMC officials had contacted Alia Bhatt and asked her to quarantine herself in Delhi itself. However, the Brahmastra actress returned to Mumbai soon after the launch.

'What's Wrong With Ranbir Kapoor's Face?', Wonder Netizens; Troll Alia Bhatt As Well Over Her Dressing Sense

Alia Bhatt, along with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji, launched the motion poster of their ambitious project Brahmastra in a special event held in Delhi, on December 15, Wednesday. The much-awaited release date of the highly anticipated project was released along with its motion poster.

Alia Bhatt On Gangubai Kathiawadi Going To Berlinale 2022: Grateful To Be Part Of A Wonderful Team

Coming to Alia Bhatt's work front, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming epic drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The project, which features Alia in the titular role, marks her first collaboration with the celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress is expected to rejoin the sets of the upcoming Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, very soon.