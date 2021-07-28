Alia Bhatt Wears Ranbir Kapoor's Belongings As She Misses Him; Flaunts Them On Instagram

We love it when lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor indulge in PDA. Every time when they flaunt their love for each other, our hearts do a happy dance. A while ago, Alia shared a picture of herself on Instagram, wherein she is seen pairing her black tee with a black cap. You might think that this is such a general picture, but let us tell you it's more than that!

In the pictures, Alia is seen wearing her actor-boyfriend Ranbir's t-shirt and cap, because she was missing him.

Alia captioned her pictures as, "When you miss him so you steal his belongings (& make sure you take many selfies)."

Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor pulled her leg and commented on her post saying, "Naughty little possum."

With respect to work, Alia and Ranbir are all set to enthrall their fans with their piping hot chemistry in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. Apart from the duo, the film also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles. Ever since Alia and Ranbir announced Brahmastra, the film is in tremendous buzz owing to its ensemble cast and of course, because of the first outing of the lovebirds on the silver screen.

Unfortunately, the film's release was postponed multiple times. However, it is expected to release this year. It is to be seen if Brahmastra will release in theatres or will go the OTT way.