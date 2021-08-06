Alia Bhatt Wraps Up Darlings, Pens An Emotional Note For Co-Star Shefali Shah

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Darlings. The movie has been helmed by Jasmeet K Reen and will mark Alia's debut stint as a producer. It also stars Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew in the lead roles. Alia shared an emotional note for her co-star Shefali on her social media handle after wrapping up the same.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions' social media handle shared a beautiful group picture of the entire team of Darlings. The Student Of The Year actress went on to share the picture on her Instagram story and penned a heartwarming note for Shefali Shah. Alia wrote, "Oh man Shef how will I not see you on set every day. Will miss you soo much @shefalishahofficial Such a joy working with you @roshan.matthews Best Time ever. PS (This is our fabulous super hard working team)." Take a look at the picture that was shared by the actress.

Apart from this Alia Bhatt's production house also shared a lovely picture of the actress posing with her co-stars Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah. The picture also had their director Jasmeet K Reen and Roshan Matthew. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress looked pretty in a simple Kurta. It was captioned stating, "Chapter 3: and that's a wrap for." Take a look at the same.

Talking about Darlings, Alia Bhatt had shared an endearing post on her social media handle on the day she had started shooting for the same. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress had written, "Day one of DARLINGS! My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don't know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. I dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late. I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care."