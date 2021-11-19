Alisha Rajput Is Wooing Netizens With Her Talent

Chitra Singh, who is known as Alisha Rajput, is the face of one of the biggest Instagram Shayaris profiles - @alisha_22. If you enjoy Hindi Shayaris that are relatable then chances are you have already saved a couple of videos from Alisha.

Alisha started at the age of 22. She was posting content only because she liked doing so. She liked listening and writing shayaris since her teenage. Thanks to Instagram and TikTok that gave voice and life to these words. Today, the 26 years old is an Instagram sensation. With over 2.4 million followers on Instagram, she is definitely the most-watched Shayari profile across India.

Alisha is from the small town of Raipur where digital creation is a myth for many. Most of the digital creators or influencers are from major cities in India. But Alisha has inspired many budding creators, especially females to start showcasing their talent on camera. Over the past few years, especially after the major lockdown, we saw a lot more digital creators and influencers on Instagram. It is because of influencers like Alisha that even small-town creators have joined the party.

One thing that we often see in the comments and reviews of Alisha is the fact that she has a great judgment for creating new content. Her shayaris are extremely relatable for the audience. This increases the love and interest of her audience towards her. She is inspired by real-life situations and relations because they beautify her content even more.

Alisha wishes to cater to a much larger audience in the coming future. She aspires to entertain millions of people through her content as it is a source of happiness to her. Apart from this, she takes a great interest in traveling and fashion. Alisha has taken multiple trips to different cities in India. The celebrity is humble for meet and greets and has met many followers and appreciated the love showered on her. All her travelling, fashion, and vlogging videos can be found on Alisha's YouTube channel.

Aayat Shaikh Bewitching Designer Dress Hits A Jaw Dropping Attention

Alisha has already been a major part of Head & Shoulders, Upstox Gold, TVS, and other renowned company's social media marketing campaigns. Her successful Instagram journey will soon help her become one of the biggest social media influencers in the nation. When asked if there is anything she would want to convey to everyone who watches her on social media, Alisha said, "Be grateful and consistent, everything else will follow". Her love for shayaris and entertainment will continue to grow.