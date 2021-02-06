Jacqueline Fernandez’s Friend Amanda Cerny Ready To Not Be Part Of Bollywood For Supporting Farmer's Protests

Jacqueline Fernandez's lookalike and best friend Amanda Cerny has recently joined the bandwagon of the many celebrities who have voiced out their support with the farmer's protests in India. She also took a dig at a Twitter user who stated that she will not be foraying into Bollywood because of her views on the protests. Amanda quoted the tweet stating that she is all set to not step into the Bollywood industry due to her views.

The Twitter user Told Amanda that she is 'officially banned' from Bollywood for supporting the farmer's protests. To this, she replied that even though she loves the movies, but if Bollywood bans her for standing with the basic human rights, she is ready to not be seen in the industry. Her tweet read as, "Love the films. But If Bollywood wants to ban me for voicing my belief of the need for basic human rights, I guess you won't be seeing me in Bollywood."

Furthermore, Amanda also took a dig at the belief that the opinion of the international celebrities in supporting the farmers' protests is aimed towards destroying India. To this Amanda's tweet read, "Who hired the idiots that wrote this propaganda. A completely unrelated group of Celebrities conspiring end being paid to destroy India?". The model also took a dig at a Twitter user trolling pop sensation Rihanna for her opinion in the farmer's protests. Amanda tweeted stating, "Wait?!? You're saying Rihanna isn't already rich enough and Everyone you listed got paid?!? If that's all true, I would like to get paid toooooo for being a well informed, overall awesome and compassionate human being! Please Venmo me immediately."

Amanda Cerny had earlier voiced her support towards the farmer's protest. She had shared a black and white picture of elderly women engaged in the protest. Her caption read as "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of the press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers."