Amazon Prime Video Pays Tribute To Captain Vikram Batra With A Heartfelt Video 'Shershaah Ki Daastaan’

Amazon Original movie Shershaah based on the life of Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) has been winning everyone's heart worldwide. The film salutes the selfless sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) AKA Shershaah during The Kargil War of 1999 that can never be forgotten. His bravery and courage have continued to inspire our entire nation for the last 22 years.

Kamal Haasan Lauds Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah; Says 'Makes My Chest Swell With Pride For My Soldiers'

Amazon Prime Video released a heartfelt video 'Shershaah Ki Daastaan', paying tribute to Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and all the brave souls who fight relentlessly to protect us and our soil. The video features actor Sidharth Malhotra reciting the journey of Captain Vikram Batra in soul-stirring poetry that will melt your heart.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah is streaming now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Sahil Vaid Regrets Doing Shershaah As He Feels Ignored By Audiences