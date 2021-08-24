Amazon Prime Video Pays Tribute To Captain Vikram Batra With A Heartfelt Video 'Shershaah Ki Daastaan’

Amazon
Original
movie
Shershaah
based
on
the
life
of
Kargil
War
Hero
Captain
Vikram
Batra
(PVC)
has
been
winning
everyone's
heart
worldwide.
The
film
salutes
the
selfless
sacrifice
of
Captain
Vikram
Batra
(PVC)
AKA
Shershaah
during
The
Kargil
War
of
1999
that
can
never
be
forgotten.
His
bravery
and
courage
have
continued
to
inspire
our
entire
nation
for
the
last
22
years.
Amazon
Prime
Video
released
a
heartfelt
video
'Shershaah
Ki
Daastaan',
paying
tribute
to
Captain
Vikram
Batra
(PVC)
and
all
the
brave
souls
who
fight
relentlessly
to
protect
us
and
our
soil.
The
video
features
actor
Sidharth
Malhotra
reciting
the
journey
of
Captain
Vikram
Batra
in
soul-stirring
poetry
that
will
melt
your
heart.
Directed
by
Vishnu
Varadhan,
Shershaah
is
inspired
by
the
life
of
Captain
Vikram
Batra
(PVC)
and
stars
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
in
the
lead.
Jointly
produced
by
Dharma
Productions
and
Kaash
Entertainment,
Shershaah
is
streaming
now
exclusively
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.