Ameesha Patel On Playing Sakina In Gadar 2: I Felt That She Is An Extension Of Me

Actress Ameesha Patal has already kickstarted the shooting of her upcoming film, Gadar 2, opposite Sunny Deol and she is very excited about it. The film is a sequel to her 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had opened to a thunderous response when it released on June 15, 2001.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, when Ameesha was asked how she feels about shooting Gadar 2, she said, "It feels wonderful to be back on such a historic film. Actually, it is surreal to get back to play the character of Sakina along with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)."

She further added, "It doesn't seem like 20 years to me. Sakina is part of my blood, so getting into the skin of the character didn't require any effort. She is so lovable and pure. Even while doing Gadar, I felt that she is an extension of me, so it is very simple for me."

Speaking more about her character Sakina, Ameesha said that she is respectful, educated, comes from a good family, she believes in the right path and fights for love and what is right.

"These are part of me as well. The minute I wear Sakina's costume, I feel like a Wonderwoman," asserted the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress.

Earlier, a source close to the film told a media agency, "We have been working on Gadar sequel since 15 years. Gadar will be story of Tara, Sakeena and Jeet. The story will move ahead with India-Pakistan angle, Gadar is incomplete without it. The cast will remain same, like how we have seen in films like Baahubali, Rambo, Fast and Furious, etc. We have discussed the idea with Sunny. We can't disclose anything at the moment."