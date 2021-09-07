Amid Raj Kundra Scandal, Shilpa Shetty Says Everything Is Temporary

On July 19, 2021, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's businessman-husband was arrested by the crime branch in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Since then, Shilpa has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens. While some trolled her and her children left, right and center, others defended her and asked netizens to leave her alone.

For a long time, Shilpa didn't step out of her house because of Raj Kundra's scandal, but recently, she chose to live her life freely without any inhibition. Recently, she returned to the sets of Super Dancer 4 as a judge and many netizens applauded her decision.

A while ago, the Baazigar actress shared 'Shilpa Ka Mantra' on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Our thoughts hold unfathomable powers that shape our approach towards life. How we handle our successes or deal with our failures is all in the mind. Does an achievement change the way you think and interact with others? Or does a setback tell you that it is the end of the road for you? If you can control your mind and your thoughts even when you're experiencing these extreme emotions, then you can define the world that you live in every day. Don't let the high of a success or the sadness from setbacks engulf you. LIVE IN THE NOW, EVERYTHING IS TEMPORARY... EVEN YOU."

With respect to work, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

She will next be seen in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in the lead roles.