Amit Sadh's Message To Industry On Sushant Singh Rajput's 1st Death Anniversary: I Hope We Forget Our Anger

Actor Amit Sadh who worked with late Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!, reminisced about his equation with the deceased actor and said that whenever he thinks about him, he gets emotional. For the unversed, today (June 14, 2021), is the first death anniversary of Sushant.

While speaking to Bombay Times, Amit said, "To get over the fact that Sushant isn't around anymore will take time. I will always remember him. He has left good work behind. Whenever I will miss him too much, I will watch Sonchiriya and raise a toast to him. Wherever in heaven he is, I believe he is happy and busy."

The Sultan actor further said that he hopes Sushant's beautiful mind has forgotten all the heartache, sadness and hardship that he was going through when he was alive. Amit went on to add that he is sure Sushant is in a much better place.

Amit Sadh Reprimands Theatre Owners For Complaining About Survival: They Should Keep Quiet And Shut Up

Sushant's sudden demise instigated many uncomfortable debates about the industry, which was quite needed for the outsiders.

On this, Amit said, "As someone who is a part of the film industry, I hope we all forget our insecurities, animosity, anger and tiffs. Let's be more forgiving and make this place more livable. Let's have the courage to be kind to one another and look after each other. We are one industry; we are good people. I am sorry, I get emotional when I think about it."

Amit Sadh Quits Social Media: Not The Time For Me To Show My Privileged Life

When asked which quality of Sushant he admired the most, Amit said that the Raabta actor's enthusiasm for his work was admirable and he maintained that consistently throughout his relatively short, but celebrated career. Amit further said that to retain that hunger for one's craft and ambition is a remarkable quality to have.