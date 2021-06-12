Amit Sadh Reprimands Theatre Owners For Complaining About Survival: They Should Keep Quiet And Shut Up

Actor Amit Sadh feels theatre owners should not complain about survival amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic, as they have earned a handsome amount of money over the years. Amit says he's more worried about those people from the industry, who worked on daily basis and currently are sitting at home without any source of income.

"The pandemic has affected the industry [adversely]. It doesn't affect me that much, but it does affect the hair and makeup community, and the workforce of cinema," told Amit to Hindustan Times.

He further said that actors are not being affected by the pandemic, but those people who are the real workforce of the industry i.e., the crew members, assistant director, lightman, spot boy, etc., are.

"Aur idhar cinema hall wale log bol rahe sadak pe aa rahe hain. Arrey cinema halls ne itne saal se kamaya bhi toh hai! I don't understand people who have two cars and a home complaining about survival right now. They should keep quiet and shut up," averred Sadh.

The 42-year-old actor also said, "While everyone is talking about the workforce in cinema, the workforce all over India is stuck. I know so many people who don't have jobs."

Amit is currently staying in Los Angeles (US), as he is recovering from a knee surgery. Not so long ago, he had informed his fans that he's taking a break from social media, as he doesn't feel it is right to flaunt his privilege while the nation is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19.

The Sultan actor concluded by saying, "We need to start correcting each other first."