Amit Sharma Tests Negative For COVID-19, Will Resume Shoot For Ajay Devgn's Maidaan: Report

Ajay Devgn is reportedly set to resume shooting for Maidaan as director Amit Sharma has tested negative for Coronavirus. The director had tested positive earlier this month and had home quarantined himself while following the necessary protocols.

The film earlier had also been delayed due to the pandemic and the shooting schedules had to be moved around. However, the shooting had resumed earlier this year after which the director tested positive and the schedule had to be changed again. As per sources reported by Etimes, the director is now feeling better and is eager to resume work. "Amit tested negative only recently. He is feeling very relieved and eagerly waiting to get back into the thick of things," the source added.

The report also stated that 'while his diagnosis had left everyone tensed considering the surge, he has been feeling great now and is relieved that he can finally continue to direct the film.'

The film has also been making the headlines due to its release clashing with RRR. Boney Kapoor recently opened up about the same and said, "We will see how it pans out," he told Pinkvilla. He added, "It was unethical for those people to announce on the same day, despite the same actor being the main lead of my film and one of the heroes of their film. I would take this to my grave, and it's almost like stabbing on the back of the hero."

Praising Ajay Devgn, Boney added, "Ajay is a gentleman, he will not say this. But I know how it feels." Talking about director Rajamouli, Boney Kapoor said that he doesn't have to wait for festivals. "He should have that faith and confidence that 'my release date itself will create a festival'."

Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn as the lead is based on the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and others and is slated to release on October 15, 2021.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Issues Statement; Calls Reports Of A Brawl Involving Him Outside A Delhi Pub 'Baseless'

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Asks Fans To Call Him Sudarshan, Sparks Rumours Of An Upcoming OTT Project