Amitabh Bachchan And Ajay Devgn's Starrer Mayday To Hit The Theatres Next Year On THIS Date!

A number of big Bollywood films announced their release dates this Sunday, following the announcement by the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray that the cinemas will be opening from October 22 in the state. The decision to ease the restrictions has come as a sigh of relief for the production houses, whose film releases were on halt due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

In a recent development, Ajay Devgn's has been announced the theatrical release of his upcoming Mayday. The drama thriller, directed and produced by Devgn will hit the silver screens next year on April 29.

Ajay Devgn On Directing Amitabh In Mayday: Never Seen A More Dedicated Actor, We Are Nothing In Front Of Him

Ajay took to his social media accounts to share the big news and wrote, “Ah, at last the news of cinema theatres opening in October, in Maharashtra, is long-awaited and terrific. As promised earlier, the aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh & Me in the lead, will release on 29th April, 2022. @amitabhbachchan @rakulpreet #MayDay (sic).” Check out the post below:

Ah, at last the news of cinema theatres opening in October, in Maharashtra, is long-awaited and terrific. As promised earlier, the aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, starring @SrBachchan, @Rakulpreet & Me in the lead, will release on 29th April, 2022.#MayDay pic.twitter.com/bcMHZjdO0C — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 26, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ajay Devgn starrer Mayday is being dubbed as "a thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat human-drama.” The film, which was officially announced in November 2020, also stars Angira Dhar, Boman Irani and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview, Ajay Devgn had opened up about working with Mr Bachchan and said, "He is a delight to work with. I've never seen a more dedicated actor, we are nothing in front of him. Once he is on set, he will keep rehearsing, keep thinking about the scene. It's phenomenal."

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic As He Revisits Deewar Location To Shoot Ajay Devgn's Mayday

The Tanhaji star had added that his equation with the 78-year-old megastar goes beyond the actor-director relationship. "I've known him since I was a kid. So, whatever I had to take away from him, I must've taken it back then. It's imbibed. With him, it's a different rapport. From childhood, I could tell him whatever I wanted to. It took him two minutes to come on board. One narration and that's it," said Ajay.