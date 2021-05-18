Amitabh Bachchan And Anand Pandit Funded COVID-19 Centre Starts Operations

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the producer of his upcoming movie Chehre Anand Pandit have funded a COVID-19 centre in Ritambhara Vishva Vidyapeeth in Juhu, Mumbai. The centre has started functioning from today (May 18 2021). The superstar has funded the basic infrastructure and equipment for the centre.

Reports say the COVID-19 centre has been provided with a 25 bed-capacity and oxygen availability by Amitabh Bachchan. According to a news report in Firstpost, Anand Pandit revealed about the centre in a statement. "After a trial run, the centre was up and running by 10 am on Tuesday, 18 May. Bachchan has donated the facility and infrastructure for the facility. All necessary permissions have been granted by the BMC," he said.

Producer Anand Pandit has also set up a COVID-19 centre in Dadar in Mumbai along with actor Ajay Devgn and is now looking forward to setting up another centre in Borivali in the city's suburbs.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anand Pandit had postponed the release of their movie Chehre owing to the COVID-19 second wave. The superstar had earlier also mentioned the same on his blog. The Gulabo Sitabo actor had revealed that the COVID-19 facility should be running smoothly from Tuesday, considering the after-effects of the recent Cyclone Tauktae that hit the Mumbai coast.

Not only this, but Bachchan has also donated Rs 2 crore to the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID-19 Care Centre. Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa had taken to his social media handle to offer his gratitude to the actor, while sharing a picture of Big B along with some photos of the COVID-19 centre facility. He had captioned the same stating, "Sikhs are Legendary सिखों की सेवा को सलाम" These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility. While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility." Take a look at the tweet.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa added, "He often said; "आप पैसों की चिंता मत कीजिए... बस कोशिश करिये कि हम ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा जानें बचा पाएँ! @SrBachchan Ji contributed a huge Amt & also took the pain to ensure oxygen concentrators get shipped from abroad & reach on time." He concluded the tweet by stating that Amitabh Bachchan is a reel hero as well as a real-life hero.