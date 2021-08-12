    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre To Release In Cinemas On August 27

      By
      |

      The audience around the world was waiting with bated breath for the release of Anand Pandit's mystery thriller Chehre. The film had already received immense love from the audience with all the posters, teaser and trailer that were released earlier this year.

      After reflecting upon present times and the relaxation of norms, the much-awaited film directed by Rumy Jafry, is now ready to hit the big screens worldwide.

      chehre-movie-review

      While announcing the new release date, the makers of Chehre shared an intriguing and hard-hitting dialogue promo of the film.

      Amitabh Bachchan Back On The Sets Of Anand Pandit's Chehre To Shoot For The Title Track VideoAmitabh Bachchan Back On The Sets Of Anand Pandit's Chehre To Shoot For The Title Track Video

      In Chehre, the audience will see Big B play the role of a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi playing a business tycoon. The two actors will be seen playing a game of façade to uncover the truth and the tussle between them is likely to become the talk of the town soon.

      Emraan Hashmi On Chehre's Release: It Will Be Producers' Call When & How They Plan To Exhibit The FilmEmraan Hashmi On Chehre's Release: It Will Be Producers' Call When & How They Plan To Exhibit The Film

      On the announcement of the new release date, producer Anand Pandit shared, "The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that Chehre deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens."

      Director Rumy Jafry shared, "We are excited that our film is getting a theatrical release because the way it is shot and the efforts we have taken in terms of the production and post-production can only be experienced in the cinema halls. Also, I assure the audience that it will be beyond satisfaction to watch Amitabh and Emraan together on the big screen for the first time."

      Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, which is now all set to release in the cinema houses worldwide on August 27, 2021.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 14:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 12, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X