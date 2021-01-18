Amitabh Bachchan's Energy Levels Are Better Than Those Of People Half His Age: Anand Pandit

While 2020 was a dull affair for the entire film industry owing to lockdown in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, 2021 looks quite promising and interesting. In his latest conversation with a leading daily, producer Anand Pandit spoke about his upcoming project Chehre, which features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Speaking about the plot of Chehre, Anand Pandit said that the film is a mystery-thriller that revolves around a group of friends. It's an intriguing story with Big B versus Emraan, who plays a business tycoon in the film.

While praising Big B, Anand Pandit said that he is a thorough professional, a team player on the sets, and an actor who respects the time of the producer and creative voice of the director.

"His energy levels are better than those of people half his age and his commitment to his craft is unmatched. He is a true 'karm yogi' and an inspiration for those who want lasting success in any profession. He is living proof that with undivided focus, anything can be achieved. He is a legend who works very hard and never takes his success for granted. He is my hero on and off the screen," added the producer.

He also spoke about the Murder actor and said that he has his way of communicating with the camera.

"He (Emraan Hashmi) is a supremely confident actor who never seems overdramatic in a scene but always manages to communicate what he needs to with the most economical. His understanding of cinema is very contemporary and he is an actor you never get bored of watching because he is not repetitive," added Anand Pandit.

