Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic As He Revisits Deewar Location To Shoot Ajay Devgn's Mayday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently hit the nostalgic button while shooting for his upcoming film Mayday. Interestingly, the location where Big B is currently filming the Ajay Devgn directorial is the same place where he shot one of the most iconic scenes of his 1975 film Deewar co-starring Shashi Kapoor.

The scene in Deewar where late actor Shashi Kapoor who played the cop Ravi Verma shoots his brother Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) was shot at this location 45 years ago. Amitabh Bachchan walked down the memory lane and captioned it as, "Looking back on time... See that arch in the stone building at the back... In a shadow loop. Police officer Shashi Kapoor shoots his brother Vijay in Deewaar at that spot in film. Today shooting same place for Mayday... Deewaar made in 1975 to today 2021. Been a while."

He continued in another post, "Deewar 1975 .. Mayday 2021 .. looking back in time .. the same corridor .. the same location .. so many film shoots here of several films of mine .. but today .. this came up."

Big B also took to his blog to revisit memories of working on Deewar and wrote, "The works of the day of MayDay... the place of several and the most memorable in the arch at the back in the architecture, the bullet in the back, the brother, the temple the mother, the death and the finest written... so much past."

Yash Chopra's cult classic Deewar revolved around two brothers who find themselves on opposite sides of the law. Amitabh Bachchan's anti-hero role in the film was lauded by the masses, and is considered to be one of his memorable performances.

Coming back to Mayday, the film is being directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. Besides him, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and YouTuber CarryMinati. The movie is slated to release on April 29, 2022.

