Amitabh Bachchan Goes Wow Over Akshay Kumar's Chopper Scene From Sooryavanshi But Warns Him Too!

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's latest film Sooryavanshi which released in theatres on Friday (November 5) is high on action stunts. In one such scene in the film, Akshay who is known for performing daredevil acts on screen, has pulled off a dangerous chopper stunt.

Recently, when Akshay along with his leading lady Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty, made an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, they talked about this action sequence. Rohit revealed that Akshay had performed this stunt without a harness.

A clip from Sooryavanshi was shown on the show. Post that Rohit explained, "If you watch the film you will realise. What we did was, we harnessed the bike because it would fall otherwise. His (Akshay Kumar's) job was to hold the ramp of the chopper. The chopper will take off a bit and then we will cut the shot, harness him and then take the next shot."

He continued, "We were shooting in Bangkok, I have no idea when he had a word with the pilot. He left the bike, held onto the ramp and the chopper took off (with Akshay hanging right there without a harness.). He is without harness in that shot. Hum sab dekhte reh gaye kya ho raha hai (we were left wondering what was happening)."

Amitabh Bachchan was quite impressed and said, "Wow'. To this, Rohit added, "Luckily, my cameraman followed, jo aap film mein shot dekh rahe hain (what you see in the film), that is a real shot. There is no harness." Akshay joined in and said, "I would just say not to try. Bewakoofi thi kaafi (it was stupidity)."

Hearing this, Big B warned him not to do it again as he said, "Sir, do not do it again, ever. Ye bahut hi mushkil hota hai (It is very difficult)."

Walking down the memory lane, Amitabh then recalled how he was supposed to perform a similar shot for his 1980 film Dostana which also starred Shatrughan Sinha. Rohit Shetty then revealed that he has a few clips where the veteran actor had done a few action sequences without a harness, with his dad MB Shetty who was a popular stuntman and action choreographer.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the action entertainer has Akshay Kumar playing a cop who sets out on a mission to foil a deadly terrorist attack in the city of Mumbai.