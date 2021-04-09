Amitabh Bachchan Praises His Son Abhishek Bachchan’s Act In The Big Bull, Pens A Heartfelt Note

Abhishek Bachchan has been receiving praises for his performance in the movie The Big Bull. However, one of the most heartfelt reactions to his act in the movie came from his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He took to his blog to appreciate his son's performance and also expressed how proud he is feeling on the same.

Talking about the same, Big B wrote that children will always remain in the softest of spots for their parents. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor wrote that when children do something remarkable referring to Abhishek's performance, the chest and pride of a parent swells further. The actor stated that for a father, it is ever a moment of great pride to see their son's progress report prosper and do well and that he is no different from any other father.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Gives Perfect Reply To Troll Who Mocked His Acting Skills In The Big Bull

He added how the mention of a son's achievement always brings tears particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value to it. The Gulabo Sitabo actor also spoke about his experience of watching The Big Bull on its release. He wrote in his blog, "So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different. The drive back from work was indulgent .. connect mobile to Disney Hotstar .. on with the dongle for internet connectivity .. open the packet of biscuits and the aerated water and .. there he is .. my SON."

Also Read: The Big Bull Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan's Earnest Bull Run Saves The Film From Crashing Down

The actor also revealed that their entire family face-timed with each other to appreciate Abhishek's performance as they are currently in different locations like Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and New York. He went on to mention all their whereabouts stating how he and his daughter Shweta Bachchan is at their Jalsa residence due to the curfew, his wife Jaya Bachchan is campaigning in Kolkata, Abhishek is shooting in Lucknow while his grandchildren Navya Nanda and Agastya are studying at the US.

Talking about the movie The Big Bull, it has been helmed by Kookie Gulati. It also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn.