Amitabh Bachchan Is Nervous As He Begins Shooting For Mayday; Says 'Want To Run Away And Hide'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has done more than 200 films in his acting career. But the Shahenshah of Bollywood still experiences jitters even today when it comes to first day of shoot. Recently, when Big B commenced shooting for his upcoming film Mayday, he took to his Instagram page to express his nervousness about starting a new project.

The Gulabo Sitabo actor shared a picture of himself donning a white sweatshirt and black pants, and coming out of a car. He wrote, "Dear Lord .. these first days on new films are always such a nightmare .. Petrified and in constant apprehension .. wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed .. Want to run away and hide."

Amitabh Bachchan echoed similar sentiments on his Twitter page too. Reacting to his tweet, his Mayday co-star Rakul Preet Singh replied, "Sirrrrr yeh baat mujhe kehni chahiye (I should be the one saying this) soooo thrilled , nervous , excited to kickstart work with you."

See her tweet.

Sirrrrr 🙏🏻🙏🏻 yeh baat mujhe kehni chahiye 🙈😁 soooo thrilled , nervous , excited to kickstart work with you https://t.co/0qr65C1j9S — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 28, 2021

Speaking about Mayday, the thrilling drama will be helmed by Ajay Devgn and marks his reunion with Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen after nine years. Their last collaboration was the 2013 film Satyagraha. Rakul Preet Singh essays the role of a co-pilot in the film.

"I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr. Bachchan, and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true," the De De Pyaar De actress had earlier said in a statement.

Notably, Mayday marks the acting debut of YouTuber Ajay Nagar popularly known as CarryMinati.

